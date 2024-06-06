WBJEE Result 2024: West Bengal JEE Results Declared At wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board declared the WBJEE 2024 results on June 6, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Important Details:

Exam Date: April 28, 2024

Shift 1: Paper 1 (Mathematics) 11 am to 1 pm

Shift 2: Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) 2 pm to 4 pm

Answer key released: May 6, 2024

Objection window closed: May 9, 2024

How to check the WBJEE 2024 results:

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

Look for the link to check the score on the home page and click it

Enter the login details and submit

Candidate can view their result on the screen

Verify the details on the screen

Download and save the page

Take a printout for further reference

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2024 is held to get admission to degree programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy at West Bengali universities and colleges.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.