WBJEE Admit Card 2024 Released; Check How to Download |

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE Admit Card today, on April 18, 2024. Eligible candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in. In the examination hall, candidates will be expected to carry their WBJEE admit card.

The exams will be held on April 28, 2024. Candidates will be allowed to download their admit card till April 28. In order to download the admit card, candidates will have to fill in their details.

Details required for the candidates:

WBJEE 2024 Application Number

Password

Read Also 87 Candidates From Maharashtra Clear UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023, Know Their Journey

How to download the admit card:

Candidates can follow the instructions provided below to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the WBJEE official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘WBJEE 2024’ tab on the website

Step 3: Open ‘WBJEE 2024 Admit Card’ link

Step 4: Enter your WBJEE Application Number and password

Step 5: Check and download the admit card. Verify that all the details provided are accurate.

Step 6: Get WBJEE Admit Card 2024 printed and save it for future reference.

Documents you will need to carry on the exam day:

A printed copy of your admit card

A copy of your colour photograph, as you had uploaded during your online application

Any original photo identity card in original, like Aadhar Card/Pan Card/Passport/Voter Card/10th standard ID card/Admit Card