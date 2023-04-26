WB teachers' scam: CBI asks WBBPE to submit details of qualified candidates in TET-2014

WB teachers scam | Representative image

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought details of all the primary school teachers who qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in 2014 while probing a multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam.

A communication on this count dated April 25 from the office of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) office of CBI in Kolkata reached the office of WBBPE on Wednesday.

In the communication, the board authorities have been asked to submit the details of all who qualified in TET-2014 and secured jobs. The details sought by the central agency sleuths on this count include roll numbers and serial numbers of the candidates, father's name, birth certificates, current institute and place of posting, current address and their mobile numbers.

In the communication, the central agency has said that these details are required for the sake of taking the investigation forward which was started on the basis of a verdict of the Calcutta High Court on June 8 last year.

In the communication addressed to the current president of WBBPE, the CBI has also sought the copies of notifications issued by the board in 2106, 2017 and 2018.

State education department sources said that on receiving the communication from the central agency, the board authorities have asked the office of the chairmen of the different district primary education councils to send the details of such candidates posted in the respective districts. The offices of the district councils have asked to forward all documents in the respective district to the head office of the board at the earliest.