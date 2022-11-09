Watch: Viral video shows girl student crossing a dangerous route to reach school

The girl student, who is in her school uniform and bag, is seen using a net attached to a zipline to cross the river. | Screengrab-Twitter/@ValaAfshar

Millions of children around the world, who don't have access to resources, find themselves in precarious conditions wherein basic things like education prove to be a dangerous affair.

A video that has gone viral on social media showcases a student having to reach school using a dangerous path on a daily basis.

In the video, a girl student is seen to be clinging to a net tied to a zipline that helps her cross a river to reach school. The video has been viewed by 3.6 million netizens on Twitter.

Columnist Vala Afshar shared the video, which shows the girl, not using any safety precautions while using the zipline, on Twitter with the caption, "Some children will do whatever it takes to get to school and get an education. What we need to do is make it easier for them to access education."

A comment on the video asked if students deserve to take such a decision to access basic amenities, such as education. "when parents and families are involved in their children's schools in situations like this... you may end up with lot of questions with no right answers! "do they really deserve all of this?," said the tweet by a handle under the name Steph.