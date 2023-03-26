Watch Viral Video: Clash amongst students at NIT, Hamirpur campus

Clash among two groups of students on the campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur. | Twitter @AbhinavRanta

Hamirpur: A clash broke out between two groups of students on the campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh purportedly over change in the timings of entry into their hostels.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, came to light after its video went viral on social media in which students could be seen holding rods and stones.

No student was injured in the fight between first year and second year students, a hostel warden said on anonymity.

Watch Viral Video here:

(Violence and Abusive)

New video of violence at NIT Hamirpur has emerged. Is this the kind of environment you are providing the students on campus @NITHamirpurHP ?

Gunshots can be heard in the background and students have been hospitalized.@himachalpolice @CMOFFICEHP pic.twitter.com/D80QwmMY6u — Abhinav Ranta (@AbhinavRanta) March 26, 2023

The incident was a minor one and the situation was soon brought under control, the warden said.

The students had gathered to prepare for 'Nimbus-2023' fair to be organized on the campus. The clash took place in the central block just opposite the administration block of the institute, the warden said.

The local police said that no complain about the incident has been filed.