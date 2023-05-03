Watch: US student brings his dog to classroom; what happened next will leave you in stitches

The amused student interacts with his professor about the class |

Individuals with pets can understand the pain of leaving them behind while going to work or college due to the love and affection they have for their pets and wanting to be around them.

Though we all might have thought about bringing our pets to our workplace, college, or any place that we frequent on a daily basis, a student in the US went one step further as he brought his pet dog to the classroom and got caught red-handed while doing the same.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the student is asked by his professor if everything is okay on his end, to which the student says that there's no problem and they can go ahead with the class.

The professor, who feels the student's behavior is out of the ordinary, walks up to his desk slowly while asking him about his preparedness for the lecture to which the student answers in the affirmative.

The student's dog comes in full view and it turns out that the pet was on his lap the whole time. Everybody in the classroom, including professor chuckle over this 'sneaky' behaviour from the student.

