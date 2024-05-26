Watch: Teacher Caught Making Reel During Corrections Of PPU Examinations, Netizens Slams

X

Mumbai: A video making rounds on various social media platforms has sparked a debate regarding the dedication of teachers towards their duties. The video, which shows a teacher engrossed in creating a reel while checking examination copies from Patliputra University (PPU), has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the teacher can be seen prioritising making a reel over focusing on the examination copies, leading to concerns about the quality of evaluation.

The viral video, originally shared by @AjeyPPatel, has gained attention of netizens. Many expressed disappointment at what they perceive as a lack of professionalism and dedication on the part of the teacher in question.

पीपीयू एग्जाम का कॉपी जांचने का रील्स इंस्टाग्राम पर वायरल, मैडम पर FIR दर्ज।



इन मोहतरमा को व इनके आने वाली तीन पीढियों को सरकारी नौकरी से बेदखल करके रील बनाने की सजा दी जाए. इनके रिश्तेदारों को भी।pic.twitter.com/VPCVNsdnt3 — Ajey Patel (@AjeyPPatel) May 26, 2024

The caption on the viral video reads, "Reels of checking copy of PPU exam went viral on Instagram, FIR lodged against madam. This lady and her next three generations should be thrown out of government jobs and punished for making reels. Even their relatives."

According to reports from local media outlets, an FIR has been lodged against the teachers allegedly involved in the incident.

How have Netizens Reacted?

Commenting on the video, one social media user said, "The boy whose copy this is would have got just average marks, your copy was used to make a reel. If possible, you should also turn your career towards reel because now you will not get enough marks to get admission in top universities. Marks are gone."

Another user commented, "This is the condition of every board and university. This is the truth. Hired people/research scholars count money per copy and fix a fixed figure daily. This is the condition of almost all places in the country. It is not the fault of madam, the one who is caught is the thief, the rest are honest. If you don't believe it, get the other copies re-examined."

"FIR should have been filed against such people but it has become a joke. All these people have put the future of students at stake. Such people should die of shame. In the past also, everyone is checking the answer sheets in the same way," commented another.

More details on the incident is awaited.