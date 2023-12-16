Watch | Old Video Of Students' Heroic Rescue Of Dog From Canal Goes Viral

(X/@Yoda4ever)

With more than 1.5 million views, an old video of a dog being rescued has made a comeback on social media. Ben Camphor, a student, is shown in the video putting his life in danger to save the dog.

“Good boys help rescue a dog that got stuck in a canal. Thank You" was the caption posted with the rescue video on X. The scene unfolds with Camphor hanging head-first over the canal wall while the others hold onto his legs. As the video continues, Camphor seizes the dog's collar and pulls it to safety.

According to The Mirror, a man named Batu Akyol's dog accidentally fell into the Ancoats Canal in Manchester. Camphor and Jack Spencer Furmston, who were on their way home from a coffee shop, saw the distressed animal and rushed in to help.

Watch the video here:

Good boys help rescue a dog that got stuck in a canal. Thank you...🙏💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y8C6LqCvEY — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 14, 2023

The video was uploaded to X on December 14 and has quickly become popular. Numerous viewers have also left comments following the rescue.

“Great team and great teamwork,” posted an X user.

Another added, “That’s incredible! It’s heartwarming to see these boys helping animals in need. So grateful for their kindness!”

“The tail wagging on the way up goes to show the pup knows the boys are some good old boys,” expressed a third.

The fourth individual made a comment, “This is so heartwarming! Huge thanks to these good boys for their bravery and compassion in rescuing the stuck dog. Their actions speak volumes.”