Watch: Mumbai University PhD & LLM Entrance Test Faces 90-Minute Delay Due To Technical Glitch, Chaos At Thakur College & Dombivli Exam Centres

Twitter @TripathiKalidas & @singhvarun

On Sunday, Mumbai University's PhD Entrance Test (PET) turned into chaos due to technical glitches and delays, frustrating hundreds of candidates. The exam, scheduled from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, failed to start on time, leaving around 400-500 students stranded outside Thakur College in Kandivali.

Technical issues with login IDs and passwords prevented students from accessing the exam portal, causing the delays.

Many students voiced their frustration on social media.

Thripati Kalidas shared on X, "Today, in the LLM entrance exam conducted by Mumbai University, students are being harassed by Thakur College of Science and Commerce. The exam time is from 3:00 PM but till now no information has been provided by the college."

Today, in the LLM entrance exam conducted by Mumbai University, students are being harassed by Thakur College of Science and Commerce. The exam time is from 3:00 PM but till now no information has been provided by the college.#mumbaiuniversity #cmmumbai

# pic.twitter.com/Bnc7rQKftk — कालिदास त्रिपाठी (@TripathiKalidas) November 17, 2024

The exam was conducted on November 17 across 21 centers in an online Centre-Based Test (CBT) format. Server failures and mismanagement plagued the process, with the Surekha Infotech center in Dombivli suffering the worst setbacks, where the exam was outright cancelled. At Thakur College, delays stretched beyond 90 minutes.

Varun Singh expressed his outrage on X, "Hundreds of students have fallen prey to Mumbai University's shamelessness. They gave us all a centre in Dombivali Surekha Infotech. The exam was to begin at 10:30 a.m., but nothing has begun yet. This is PHD entrance test."

Hundreds of students have fallen prey to the shamelessness of Mumbai University.

They gave us all a centre in Dombivali Surekha Infotech, the exam was to begin at 10.30 am, but nothing has begun yet.

This is PHD entrance test pic.twitter.com/HN35Qi36b1 — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) November 17, 2024

Another user shared the condition of Surekha Infotech centre in Dombivli, "Chaos in LLM-CET University of Mumbai, due to irresponsible and malafide management by exam centre Surekha Infotech, Kalyan. None is ready to take responsibility here. PHD CET people have been waiting since 10 in the morning."

Chaos in LLM-CET University of Mumbai, due to irresponsible and malafide management by exam centre Surekha Infotech, Kalyan.

none is ready to take responsibility here. PHD CET people are waiting since 10 in the morning.@Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @rajupatilmanase pic.twitter.com/VPjgCxKSaP — Shubham Kapadnis (@shubhamkapadnis) November 17, 2024

A frustrated student shared on X, "Mumbai University shit show ! LLM exam was post ponned due to such callous behaviour . My exam centre was surekha infotech who couldn’t handle the pressure of hosting almost four exams together."

@MumbaiUni shit show ! LLM exam was post ponned due to such callous behaviour . My exam centre was surekha infotech who couldn’t handle the pressure of hosting almost four exams together. — Dikshant Waghmare (@mumbaiker07) November 17, 2024

According to Hindustan Times, over 1,050 students were affected, leading to exam cancellations at the Dombivli center and significant delays elsewhere.