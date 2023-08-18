Watch | Dire State Of A Bihar Government School; Children Forced To Use Umbrellas In Classroom

A screenshot from the video | Amit Malviya/Twitter

Bihar: In a distressing video coming from Amit Malviya on Twitter, it is seen that government schools in Bihar have reached a state where students are compelled to sit in classrooms with umbrellas to shield themselves from rain during the monsoon season.

In the video, students are seen carrying the umbrella while the teacher is teaching. Malviya who is in charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Dept. Co-in charge West Bengal, took to the mini-blogging website and wrote "On one hand the Education Minister of Bihar is discussing Ram Charit Manas and Chief Minister Nitish Babu is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister, on the other hand, the education system in Bihar has completely collapsed!"

Responding to this video in a large numbers, netizens which include State coordinator of INC, Anuj Shukla, an advocate, have alarmed the government to heed this situation and make the education infrastructure better in Bihar State.

Comment from Anuj read "This is the limit of shamelessness when there was a share of power together for the last 20 years, then it was not visible, within 6 months the whole roof started leaking.."

The alarming truth is that education and opportunities seem elusive in this context. Instead, a grim reality of mismanagement, unruliness, and corruption takes precedence. A focus on quality education and essential infrastructure is urgently required to reverse this disheartening trend.

As students endure these hardships, urgent attention from authorities is imperative to rectify the crumbling state of Bihar's education system.

