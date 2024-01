Watch: CCTV Footage Reveals What Happened Before Vadodara Boat Capsized

PTI

Tragedy struck on Thursday at Harni Lake in Gujarat's Vadodara, claiming the lives of at least 16 individuals, including 14 students and two teachers, as a boat capsized during a picnic. The incident unfolded when a group of 27 students, accompanied by their teachers, set out for a day of leisure. A poignant video circulating on social media, captured a day after the unfortunate event, depicted students from New Sunrise School patiently waiting in line for a boat ride.

According to visuals shared by news agency PTI, the students were seen queuing up for their turn to enjoy a boat ride. Earlier reports suggest that the students and teachers reached the lake around 4:30 pm for their picnic and boarded a boat, which tragically capsized due to overload.

VIDEO | CCTV footage shows the students of New Sunrise School in Vadodara lining up outside the Harni lake zone, which ended in a boat tragedy. pic.twitter.com/a3dERq2atK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

An official from the Harni Police Station reported, "Fourteen children and two teachers have died in the tragedy. One student, who was rescued, is undergoing treatment at SSG Hospital."

In response to the heart-wrenching incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of each deceased individual. Additionally, he declared that Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured in the unfortunate incident.