Watch: CCTV Footage Reveals What Happened Before Vadodara Boat Capsized

Tragedy struck on Thursday at Harni Lake in Gujarat's Vadodara, claiming the lives of at least 16 individuals, including 14 students and two teachers, as a boat capsized during a picnic. The incident unfolded when a group of 27 students, accompanied by their teachers, set out for a day of leisure. A poignant video circulating on social media, captured a day after the unfortunate event, depicted students from New Sunrise School patiently waiting in line for a boat ride.

According to visuals shared by news agency PTI, the students were seen queuing up for their turn to enjoy a boat ride. Earlier reports suggest that the students and teachers reached the lake around 4:30 pm for their picnic and boarded a boat, which tragically capsized due to overload.