 Watch: CCTV Footage Reveals What Happened Before Vadodara Boat Capsized
Tragedy strikes as 14 students and 2 teachers lose their lives in a boat capsizing at Harni Lake, Gujarat. PM Modi announces ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Tragedy struck on Thursday at Harni Lake in Gujarat's Vadodara, claiming the lives of at least 16 individuals, including 14 students and two teachers, as a boat capsized during a picnic. The incident unfolded when a group of 27 students, accompanied by their teachers, set out for a day of leisure. A poignant video circulating on social media, captured a day after the unfortunate event, depicted students from New Sunrise School patiently waiting in line for a boat ride.

According to visuals shared by news agency PTI, the students were seen queuing up for their turn to enjoy a boat ride. Earlier reports suggest that the students and teachers reached the lake around 4:30 pm for their picnic and boarded a boat, which tragically capsized due to overload.

