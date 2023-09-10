Want To Study In France? Free Education Fairs On These Dates; Complete List Here

PM Modi joined French President Emmanuel Macron for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14, 2023. | File photo

French Institute In India is set to organise a set of education fairs 'Choose France Tour 2023' for Indian students. The fairs will be organised in four cities between October 8 to October 15, 2023. The fairs will be conducted in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

''Campus France India and French Institute in India are pleased to bring Indian students face-to-face with leading French institutes and universities through a multi-city education tour. You get a unique opportunity for one-on-one meetings with the schools. These individual meetings will allow you to share your CV and receive free counselling, directly from the schools, on how to apply next year, '' said a statement by Campus France, a French-government funded agency promoting higher education and international student services.

France Tour 2023: Dates, Cities, and More:

October 8 - Hyatt Regency, Chennai, 2 PM to 6 PM.

October 11 - ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata, 2 PM to 7 PM.

October 13 - Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, from 2 PM to 6 PM.

October 15 - Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, 11 AM to 4 PM.

Some of France's top institutes in the field of Engineering, Management, Public Policy, Art and Architecture, are expected to make their presence felt in India as they aim to attract an ever growing population of Indian students. According to a report by PTI, over 40 French universities will be present at the event.

France is expecting over 30,000 Indian students by 2030, according to a France-India roadmap achieved by French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during latter's visit to Paris in July 2023.

Despite initial reports of France extending post study work visa from two to five years for Indian students, The Free Press Journal had reported that the visa is infact a five-year validity short-stay Schengen visa which will allow students from India to visit any Schengen country for business or tourism purposes for 90 days.

