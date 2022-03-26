Want to study abroad? Here are some scholarships that might help you plan your future

Scholarships are a boon for students who want to study abroad and don’t exactly have lavish means to do so. Also looking for scholarships can be a complex process — though much is online, it tends to get confusing. Let’s take a look at some merit-based, subject-specific programmes that would cater to the needs of students in 2022

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC 2022-23

An initiative by the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC is for students belonging to Schedule Caste, Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribe, etc.

Eligibility: Candidates who belong to these categories should be below 35 years of age as of the first day of April for the selection year and should fulfil the academic requirements and have an annual income of less than INR 8 lakhs.

Last date to apply: March 31, 2022.

Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships

Indian students have been awarded Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships to study full-time Masters, MPhil, or Doctoral programmes at top-rated universities.

Eligibility:

1. All Indian citizens who have lived in India for at least six months previous to the application deadline are eligible for the Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarship.

2. Candidates who are Indian citizens and have earned an undergraduate degree from a recognised institution outside of India. Must have lived, worked, or studied in India for at least two years previous to applying.

3. Candidates with a postgraduate degree from a foreign university are ineligible.

4. Candidates who have already started their postgraduate studies in a foreign university are ineligible.

5. Applicants for the 2022 scholarships must have been born on or after January 1, 1992.

6. Candidates must have a minimum academic grade of 65 percent, CGPA of 6.8, or GPA of 2.6 from a recognised university/institution.

7. The minimum academic grade should be 70%, GPA 7.2 or GPA 2.8 from a recognised Indian university.

Up to USD 100,000 to cover programme tuition, living expenses, healthcare, and one-way airfare for scholars.

Last date to apply: March 30, 2022

JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2022-23

Indians who aspire to pursue higher education overseas are encouraged to apply for loan scholarships from the JN Tata Endowment. Candidates for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial 'Travel Grant' and a 'Gift Award' based on their academic success in their studies.

Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens, aged 45 or younger as of June 30, 2022, and graduates of a recognised Indian university with a minimum of 60% in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Other eligibility requirements include:

1. Candidates who have completed their first year of foreign studies and are about to begin their second year (Fall 2022 – Spring 2023) are also eligible to apply.

2. J N Tata scholars who have paid off their previous loan scholarships are eligible to apply.

Last date to apply: The last date is on March 23, 2022.

Erasmus Mundus Scholarship 2022

The Erasmus + Scholarship gives students an opportunity to pursue a Masters’ or Doctorate in any of the European universities and countries. Students also get the opportunity to do an internship after two years of study.

Eligibility:

1. Candidates should have scored 6.5 bands in IELTS.

2. All the applicants need to have 16 years of education completed and there’s no age restriction for applying.

3. Two letters of recommendation are required, depending on the programme one has chosen. Applicants will be able to get more information from the website of the programe.

4. A certificate of residence, attested by a public lawyer, ensures that the applicant has not been residing in Europe for a year or so in the past five years.

5. A letter of motivation.

Benefits:

1. Monthly stipend of 1100-1500 Euros

2. A work visa would be granted to the students once they finish their Masters’ or PhD.

Last date to apply: December 31, 2022.

Some other specialised scholarship requirements and benefits offered by public and private universities in the US

Iowa State University: The publicly funded land-grant research university offers more than 100+ majors to students in the fields of Agriculture, Computer Science, Entrepreneurship, etc. This grant is for applicants who will not be getting financial sponsorship from their government. Up to $10,000/year for Freshmen, while transfer students receive up to $8000/year.

California Baptist University: CBU, a private Christian institution located in Southern California has programmes ranging from Architecture to International Business. Through the Ambassador's Scholarship, freshmen receive $12,000 worth of Scholarship with a GPA of 3.5 and above, while Diplomat's Scholarship worth $9,000 can be availed by freshmen with GPA of 3.0-3.49. Domestic College Transfers can take benefits of Navigator worth $8,000 and Explorer Scholarships worth $6,000.

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD): Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), a private art school with bases in three locations Georgia, Atlanta and Lacoste, offers scholarship programmes to its US citizen and non-citizen students. SCAD academic scholarships: Amount per year: US $1,500-$12,000.

Achievement scholarships: US $1,000 - $7,500.

Scholarship SCAD Honors: Students have to demonstrate outstanding academic and/or artistic achievements, with 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale required. Scholarship: This scholarship is available to students of various ethnic backgrounds, who meet admission requirements and submit a 500 word essay to consider their request.

Viterbo University: Viterbo University in Wisconsin is a co-educational liberal arts institution. Viterbo is known to offer academic scholarships upto $ 16,000 per year to its first year undergraduates based upon their secondary GPA. Transfer undergraduate students may receive academic scholarships upto $ 8,000 per year.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:00 AM IST