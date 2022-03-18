Five scholarships for Indian students who want to study abroad in 2022

Scholarships can be a boon for thousands of students who want to study abroad. Going abroad can be costly for students so applying for their dream college at a cheaper cost can be beneficial for them. Looking for the best scholarships can be a complex process; thus, we will take a look at some merit-based, subject-specific programmes that would cater to the needs of students who want to pursue Masters’ or PhD in their preferred study destinations.

Check out these major scholarship programmes that you can apply to in 2022:

1. National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC 2022-23

An initiative by the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC is for students belonging to Schedule Caste, Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribe, Landless Agricultural Labourer, and Traditional Artisan categories.

Eligibility: Candidates who belong to these categories should be below 35 years of age as of the first day of April for the selection year. The candidates should fulfil the academic requirements of the scheme apart from having an annual income of less than INR 8 lakhs.

Benefits: Annual maintenance allowance of USD 15,400.

Last date to apply: March 31, 2022. The applications would be available online.

URL: https://nosmsje.gov.in/(X(1)S(021qvuo5hnlvb5plzn3brg1f))/default.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1

2. Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships

Indian students have been awarded Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships to study full-time Masters, MPhil, or Doctoral programmes at top-rated American, UK, and European universities.

The Foundation gives scholarships in a variety of subjects but does not fund the courses in the subjects of business and finance, Computer Science, Fashion Design, Hospitality and Tourism, Indian Studies without Contemporary Relevance, Management Studies, Medicine, Dentistry and Public Health.

Eligibility: 1. All Indian citizens who have lived in India for at least six months previous to the application deadline are eligible for the Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarship.

2. Candidates who are Indian citizens and have earned an undergraduate degree from a recognised institution outside of India that meets our academic standards must have lived, worked, or studied in India for at least two years previous to applying.

3. Candidates with a postgraduate degree (Master's or PhD) from a foreign university are ineligible to apply.

4. Candidates who have already started their postgraduate studies in a foreign university are ineligible to apply.

5. Prior admission to the institution and course specified at the time of application is required. Candidates without proof of admission will not be considered. Candidates who have received an English language certification as a requirement of their offer letter must get it before applying for the scholarship.

6. To be eligible for the 2022 scholarships, candidates who have obtained a postponed offer of admission must have a valid offer for the academic year 2022-23.

7. Candidates must be at least 30 years old in the year they apply. Applicants for the 2022 scholarships must have been born on or after January 1, 1992.

8. Candidates must have a minimum academic grade of 65 percent, CGPA of 6.8, or GPA of 2.6 from a recognised university/institution for Social Sciences, Humanities, Law, Fine Arts, Architecture, and related fields.

9. For math, science, the environment, and other related subjects, the minimum academic grade should be 70%, GPA 7.2 or GPA 2.8 from a recognised Indian university.

Benefits: Up to USD 100,000 to cover programme tuition, living expenses, healthcare, and one-way airfare for scholars. Imperial College, London, the Royal College of Art (RCA), London, the University of Cambridge (Cambridge Trust), and Sciences Po, Paris are all part of the Foundation's joint-scholarship programme.

Last date to apply: March 30, 2022

URL: https://onlineapplication.inlaksfoundation.org/Application/IndexTemp

3. JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2022-23

Indians who aspire to pursue higher education overseas are encouraged to apply for loan scholarships from the JN Tata Endowment. Candidates for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial 'Travel Grant' and a 'Gift Award' based on their academic success in their foreign studies for which they have won the JN Tata Endowment loan scholarship.

Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens, aged 45 or younger as of June 30, 2022, and graduates of a recognised Indian university with a minimum of 60% in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Other eligibility requirements include:

1. Candidates who have completed their first year of foreign studies and are about to begin their second year (Fall 2022 – Spring 2023) are also eligible to apply. This is only available if the course is at least two years long and there is at least one full academic year left to finish when the loan scholarship is awarded, which is usually in July of any calendar year.

2. J N Tata scholars who have paid off their previous loan scholarships are eligible to apply.

3. The course to which candidates are admitted must be recognized as a Graduate Program (post-graduate in Indian terminology).

Benefits: The loan scholarship amount varies between Rs.1,00,000 and Rs.10,00,000 per year. All candidates may not be eligible for the maximum award.

Last date to apply: The last date to register for the application is on March 23, 2022.

URL: https://www.jntataendowment.org/loan-scholarship-process

4. Erasmus Mundus Scholarship 2022

The Erasmus + Scholarship gives students an opportunity to pursue a Masters’ or Doctorate in any of the European universities and countries. Students also get the opportunity to do an internship after two years of study. Almost 2,500 scholarships are available through the programme.

Eligibility: 1. Candidates should have scored 6.5 bands in IELTS. No GRE or GMAT is required.

2. All the applicants need to have 16 years of education completed and there’s no age restriction for applying.

3. Two letters of recommendation are required, depending on the programme one has chosen. Applicants will be able to get more information regarding the same from the website of the programme they are intending to apply.

4. A certificate of residence, attested by a public lawyer, ensures that the applicant has not been residing in Europe for a year or so in the past five years.

5. A letter of motivation, the wording length of which depends on the programme one has selected.

6. Should belong to one of the target groups. TG1 is for applicants being able to apply for exchange programmes, TG2 is for applicants who can apply only for full degree problems and TG3 focuses on applicants who can apply for full degree programmes at master and doctorate level.

Benefits: 1. Monthly stipend of 1100-1500 Euros

2. Tuition fee waiver

3. Travelling allowance

4. Airfare for international travel

5. Travel allowance for when the students move to another country during the course of their study

6. A work visa would be granted to the students once they finish their Masters’ or PhD.

Last date to apply: December 31, 2022.

URL: https://www.eacea.ec.europa.eu/scholarships/erasmus-mundus-catalogue_en

5. Charpak Masters’ Programme

The Charpak Master's Program 2022 is a Campus France India programme for master's degree applicants. The purpose of this award is to help deserving students continue their education.

Eligibility: 1. Applicants must be living Indian nationals who are under the age of 30 at the time of application.

2. Candidates must be currently enrolled/have studied at an Indian institution of higher learning or be a young professional working in a company for a maximum of three years at the time of application and willing to pursue a course in France.

Benefits: Waiver of up to EUR 5,000 in tuition fees, as well as other perks.

Last date to apply: March 28, 2022.

URL: https://www.eacea.ec.europa.eu/scholarships/erasmus-mundus-catalogue_en.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:41 PM IST