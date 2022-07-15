Vmentor.ai signs MOU with 12-year-old Kid’preneur

Representational Image

Vmentor.ai is a platform that helps companies in speeding up their growth. On July 12, Tuesday, the platform signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a 12-year-old Kid’preneur, Vinusha MK, who is the Chief Baking Officer of a food brand ‘Four Seasons Pastry’.

Four Seasons Pastry was started three years back in Chennai’s Ramapuram. It started after Vinusha visited an entrepreneur conference in 2019. “I started this journey 3 years ago and my start point was standing in front of a local bakery and observing the dozens of walk-in customers and their buying pattern and studying the consumer behaviour ” Vinusha said.

Over the recently signed MOU with Four Seasons Pastry, Dr. Srinivas Chunduru, the founder of Vmentor said, “While, every customer is unique and special; this MOU is interesting and an opportunity to hand-hold a budding entrepreneur, who has global ambition at this age.”

Vinusha NK

Read Also IIT Madras creates indigenous system for ONGC to extend life of offshore oil platforms