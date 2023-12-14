Visva-Bharati In Lookout For New Vice- Chancellor

Visva Bharati University | File pic

Applications for the position of vice-chancellor are now being accepted by Central University Visva-Bharati in Santiniketan, the exam recruitment body. To avoid any rush and delays, qualified candidates should review and apply for the aforementioned positions via the Ministry of Education's official website by the deadline.

The job offers a monthly salary of Rs 2,10,000 along with other standard benefits and a special allowance of Rs 11,250.

The following thirty days are available for applicants to submit applications for the positions beginning on December 13, 2023.

Qualification Standards

An accomplished academic with at least ten years of experience as a university professor or ten years of experience working for a reputable research and/or academic administration organization. It is necessary that the applicant for the job be no older than 65 years old.

The candidates for the post will be chosen from a list provided by a committee that was set up in accordance with the guidelines in the Visva-Bharati Act of 1951. The guidelines outlined in the Act, Statutes, and University Ordinances will be followed by the terms and conditions governing the services for this appointment.

Former VC

Former Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty of Visva-Bharati ended a five-year tenure marred by controversy, including a land dispute with economist Amartya Sen and the UNESCO plaque issue. Following his retirement, he was questioned by police regarding five criminal complaints against him for allegedly hurting public sentiment and defaming Bengali culture.