Visakhapatnam: Entrepreneurial Program Extended For Class IX Students |

In Visakhapatnam, the school education department has recently prolonged the memorandum of understanding for the entrepreneurial mindset development program (EMDP) in the ninth-grade curriculum. This extension, spanning three additional years, underscores the program's tailored approach as a standalone subject in government schools.

The Entrepreneurship and Management Development Program (EMDP) is carefully designed to cultivate a mindset for entrepreneurship and crucial skills needed in the 21st century, particularly emphasizing the importance of financial literacy.

According to The Times Of India, officials note that the EMDP, a flagship initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government, has demonstrated notable success through a collaborative effort with the EMDP consortium—comprising Aflatoun International, Udhyam Learning Foundation, and Reap Benefit—over the past three years.

Suresh Kumar, the commissioner of the school education department, and B Srinivasa Rao, the state project director of Samagra Shiksha, commend the EMDP team for their achievements, including participation in international and national conferences and endorsements from third-party assessments.

Given the program's positive impact, the school education department has decided to extend the Memorandum of Understanding for an additional three years, emphasizing the significance of an entrepreneurial mindset and financial skills.

Suresh Kumar tells TOI that Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront in India with its extensive programs focused on developing crucial skills. He highlights the government's dedication to providing comprehensive education and its goal of nurturing these skills.