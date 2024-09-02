 Visa Ban Claims On 6 Bangladeshi Student Leaders Dismissed As 'Fake News' By Indian Officials
'Indian visa ban on six student leaders', reads a headline in a September 1 report of a Bengali language Bangladeshi media outlet, and it also mentions the names of six student leaders.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Representational Image

New Delhi: Reports in a section of Bangladeshi media claiming India has imposed a visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders are "fake news", officials sources said on Sunday.

The reports have also claimed that the "action" was taken against them for whipping up "anti-India" sentiments.

'Indian visa ban on six student leaders', reads a headline in a September 1 report of a Bengali language Bangladeshi media outlet, and it also mentions the names of six student leaders.

Officials Rubbish The Claim Made By A Section Of Bangladeshi Media

Official sources in New Delhi, however, trashed these reports as "fake news".

A student-led resistance in Bangladesh that began in July eventually engulfed the entire country leading to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government and her fleeing to India on August 5.

