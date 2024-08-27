Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post

A Bangladeshi student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar, Assam, has been "sent back" to her home country on Monday after she allegedly liked an anti-India post on social media.

As reported by NDTV, the student from Bangladesh, who joined NIT Silchar in 2021, was criticised by many for liking an anti-India post on Facebook by a former student who also hails from Bangladesh.

A former student of Assam University Silchar raised the issue last week by sharing screenshots of her social media posts, leading to several complaints filed against her in Silchar and other parts of Assam.

On Monday morning, the student was taken to the India-Bangladesh international border in Karimganj, where she crossed the border under adequate security arrangements at around 11 am.

In response to the dissemination of objectionable posts on social media, a comprehensive enquiry was conducted, involving a visit to the institution and interactions with officials & students. The investigation revealed that the offensive post was made by one x student — Cachar Police (@cacharpolice) August 25, 2024

However, NIT Silchar authorities stated that the student had expressed a desire to return home temporarily and had applied for leave on Sunday.

There are around 70 students from Bangladesh studying in various disciplines of NIT, Silchar. Reportedly, there is an anti-India wave spreading across Bangladesh after the students’ unrest and there are several social media posts against India originating from Bangladesh.