 Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post

Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post

Police sources said she was taken to the India-Bangladesh border, but NIT authorities claimed she had applied for leave to return home temporarily.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

A Bangladeshi student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar, Assam, has been "sent back" to her home country on Monday after she allegedly liked an anti-India post on social media.

As reported by NDTV, the student from Bangladesh, who joined NIT Silchar in 2021, was criticised by many for liking an anti-India post on Facebook by a former student who also hails from Bangladesh. 

Read Also
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Police Fears Violence,' Claims Authorities As Student Groups Plan...
article-image

A former student of Assam University Silchar raised the issue last week by sharing screenshots of her social media posts, leading to several complaints filed against her in Silchar and other parts of Assam.

On Monday morning, the student was taken to the India-Bangladesh international border in Karimganj, where she crossed the border under adequate security arrangements at around 11 am.

FPJ Shorts
Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post
Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post
Video: Shahid Afridi Holds And Embraces His Grandson In Adorable Moment
Video: Shahid Afridi Holds And Embraces His Grandson In Adorable Moment
Nail Cutter, Knife And Keys Found Inside Stomach Of 22-Year-Old Bihar Man
Nail Cutter, Knife And Keys Found Inside Stomach Of 22-Year-Old Bihar Man
AI Goldrush: Apple Expected To Introduce First Generative-AI iPhone
AI Goldrush: Apple Expected To Introduce First Generative-AI iPhone

However, NIT Silchar authorities stated that the student had expressed a desire to return home temporarily and had applied for leave on Sunday.

There are around 70 students from Bangladesh studying in various disciplines of NIT, Silchar. Reportedly, there is an anti-India wave spreading across Bangladesh after the students’ unrest and there are several social media posts against India originating from Bangladesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post

Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post

JNU Reaches Agreement On 6 Major Student Demands, But Hunger Strike Persists For Written Commitments

JNU Reaches Agreement On 6 Major Student Demands, But Hunger Strike Persists For Written Commitments

Australia Sets Limit On International Students, Will Only Accept 270,000 Enrollments In 2025

Australia Sets Limit On International Students, Will Only Accept 270,000 Enrollments In 2025

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets For Exams Up To August 30 Released, Here's The Download Link

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets For Exams Up To August 30 Released, Here's The Download Link

BMC Recruitment 2024: 1,846 Executive Assistant Posts Available For Class 10 Pass; Salary Up to Rs...

BMC Recruitment 2024: 1,846 Executive Assistant Posts Available For Class 10 Pass; Salary Up to Rs...