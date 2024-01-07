Viral Video: Teacher Wins Hearts Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' | Instagram @javed_gurudeva

Shah Rukh Khan continues to enchant his fans with the latest blockbuster, "Dunki," following the successes of "Pathaan" and "Jawan." This cinematic marvel has not only earned glowing reviews but has also become a domestic box office sensation, raking in an impressive Rs 350 crore. While stellar performances contribute to its acclaim, the film's soundtrack, especially the song "Lutt Putt Gaya," has captured hearts and found a place in numerous playlists.

Adding to the buzz is a viral Instagram video posted by @javed_gurudeva, featuring a male teacher joyfully dancing with students to the infectious beats of SRK's "Lutt Putt Gaya." The video has garnered over 53,000 likes, showcasing the widespread appeal of this heartwarming moment. Netizens flooded the comments section with praise, expressing their delight.

Netizens love it!

One commenter mentioned, "Nice, mazza aagya sir," while another exclaimed, "This is so epic, wow." A third commenter even declared, "Better than the original."

In just four days, the video has made a significant impact, with one person expressing gratitude, saying, "It's hardly been four days, but this reel on this song and everyone in this frame makes me smile. Thank you so much." Shah Rukh Khan's cinematic magic, coupled with the infectious energy of "Lutt Putt Gaya," continues to resonate beyond the screen, bringing joy and unity to fans worldwide.