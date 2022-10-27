Viral video shows Chinese students shouting at Japanese student, blocking presentation on Taiwan at UK university

A student blocking the presentation by a Japanese student on Taiwan with the shadow of his hand | Twitter/@TaiwanNews886

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Chinese students at UK's Southampton University are seen to be shouting at a Japanese student over his presentation on Taiwan.

The Japanese student, who showed Taiwan's flag in a PowerPoint slide titled 'Taiwan is a country' during a group presentation, was yelled at by some students with one of them also blocking the projector to cover Taiwan's flag with his hand.

The video was posted by a user of Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, who posted the video on the app and boasted about his actions during the class.

"Today, I feel I have done a thing that made me proud all my life," said a caption on the video posted by the Chinese student. "China's Sovereignty is inviolable," the caption further said as the student explained his actions in the video post.

One can also see other students in the classroom being surprised and baffled at the incident as they turn around to look at the Chinese students yelling.

China-Taiwan rivalry heats up

The video come amid China's claim that it is closer than ever to taking over Taiwan and completing reunification between both the countries as Chinese President Xi Jinping secures a third term, second leader of the Chinese Communist Party to do so after Mao Zedong.