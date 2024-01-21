Viral Video Shows Child's Assertive Response in Altercation with Teacher Over Homework

Screen grab of video | X/@Sarvagy

A recent video circulating on social media has captured the attention of netizens, showcasing a spirited exchange between a young student and a teacher over incomplete homework. The video, now viral, has become a topic of both amusement and concern among viewers.

What happened in the video?

In the video, the teacher questions the child's failure to complete the assigned homework, suggesting it might be a ploy. However, the child, on the verge of tears, explains that conflicting instructions from his mother left him confused about what to write. He says, "Mummy drove me crazy by writing, what to write and what not to write." The teacher insists on a quick completion and submission of the homework.

Defying the teacher's orders, the child bravely announces his plan to take the work to another teacher, called "Wali madam." This declaration prompts a threat from the teacher to slap the child if he doesn't comply. In an unexpected twist, the tearful child stands his ground, asserting that his mother never taught him to be afraid.

Social media reaction

The video has sparked discussions online, with some praising the child's confidence and others questioning the appropriateness of such interactions in the classroom.