Viral Video: Female student beats up classmate for allegedly refusing alcohol in Lahore's Scarsdale school

Lahore: A viral video of a female student assaulting another at Lahore's renowned Scarsdale American International School has infuriated many Pakistani netizens, with some labelling it 'haraam' and comparing it to scenes from Koren television dramas.

The video, which has been making the rounds on social media since Friday, shows a girl student holding another while punching and pulling her hair, pushing her head against the ground. In the video, two more people are seen participating in the violence while a third stands by as an onlooker. The bullied student is asked to apologise through the video while the others laugh.

Reacting to the video, Netizens pointed fingers to the lifestyle of students who attended this international school, while also calling attention to the KDramas that might have had influence on the behaviour of these youngsters.

Not long after the bullying video went viral, the father of the reported the case and filed a FIR with the police. #JusticeForParasShah began trending on twitter.

