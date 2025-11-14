 Viral Video: Drunk Watchman Found Sleeping In Rice Vessel At Telangana Polytechnic Hostel
A shocking viral video from a Government Polytechnic College hostel in Sangareddy shows a drunk watchman sleeping with his foot inside a pot of cooked rice meant for students. The incident triggered outrage, leading to his immediate dismissal by the District Collector. The episode raised serious concerns over food safety, staff supervision.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: A video of a watchman sleeping with his foot in a big pot of cooked rice has gone viral, causing anger at a Government Polytechnic College hostel in Sangareddy, Telangana. On the night of November 12, 2025, students went to the dining hall and found Chandrashekar, a temporary guard, drunk with his foot in a pot of rice that was designated for the students.

According to media sources, Chandrashekar had been working at the hostel for a few months. He was so inebriated that attempts to wake him went in vain. Alarmed by his condition, students swiftly contacted the culinary contractor, who destroyed the infected rice and cooked a fresh dinner.

In response, the Sangareddy District Collector Praveenya intervened and ordered the watchman to be removed from duty immediately. The college authorities verified his discharge after studying the unsettling viral footage.

The event has generated severe concerns regarding food safety and staff conduct at the hostel. Hostel residents flocked to social media to post the video and demand accountability. At the same time, the college administration is said to be looking at how it hires and supervises temporary workers.

article-image

This horrific event shows not just carelessness and lack of professionalism, but also how urgently tougher rules are needed in places that take care of students' basic requirements. Many people are advocating for regular inspections of staff and strict action against this kind of behaviour to keep pupils safe and healthy as the investigation goes on.

