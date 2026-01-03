 Rajasthan Govt Mandates Newspaper Reading Mandatory in Govt Schools
Rajasthan Govt Mandates Newspaper Reading Mandatory in Govt Schools

Rajasthan govt has made daily newspaper reading compulsory in all government schools to boost reading habits, vocabulary, and general awareness. Students will read newspapers for 10 minutes during morning assemblies, with schools subscribing to Hindi and English papers. The initiative also includes learning new words and discussing current affairs to better prepare students for competitive exams.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Rajasthan Govt Mandates Newspaper Reading Mandatory in Govt Schools | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has made daily newspaper reading compulsory in all government schools in an effort to promote reading habits, improve vocabulary and enhance general awareness among students.

Order Issued

According to a December 31 order, students will be required to read newspapers for at least 10 minutes during the morning assembly. The initiative aims to familiarise students with current affairs and develop their ability to understand and analyse news at an early stage.

The directive from the state's school education department instructs government senior secondary schools and English-medium schools to subscribe to a minimum of two newspapers - one Hindi and one English - while government upper primary schools must ensure the availability of at least two Hindi newspapers.

The expenditure towards newspaper subscriptions will be borne by the Rajasthan School Education Council, Jaipur.

Schools have also been asked to identify five new words from the newspapers each day and explain their meanings to students to strengthen language skills. During morning assemblies, one national-level newspaper in English and one in Hindi will be read aloud.

The order further states that students should be divided class-wise and encouraged to read and discuss editorials and major national, international and sporting developments.

Officials said the programme is designed not only to improve students' general knowledge and social awareness but also to prepare them better for competitive examinations.

The move comes a week after the Uttar Pradesh government introduced a similar directive in government schools, making newspaper reading a mandatory activity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

