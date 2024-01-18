 Violent Clash At Maharaja's College In Kerala Leaves SFI Leader Injured
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
On Thursday, there was a reported stabbing incident close to the Maharaja's College premises in Kochi, involving the unit secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Nasir Abdul Rahman. According to the SFI, Rahman was ambushed by about twenty individuals connected to the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Fraternity Movement, as reported by India Today.

SFI said that KSU and members of the Fraternity Movement ambushed Nasir with a machete during the incident, which happened on Thursday at around one in the morning. Nasir had been stabbed and was sent to a private hospital in Kochi.

In order to stop other fights, the administration of Maharaja's College decided to close it permanently after the incident.

Fight after college union elections

After a fight over the college union elections on Wednesday night, there was an incident.

According to the police, over ten persons have been charged with offenses including attempted murder and gang assault, and two people have been arrested in relation to the incident, as per India Today.

To keep things under control and prevent more student fights, police have been stationed on campus.

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) is the student branch of the Congress, whereas the Fraternity Movement is the Welfare Party's student organization.

