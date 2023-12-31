Vijayawada: Teacher Booked For Assaulting Student With Belt And Stick Over Unfinished Homework

Representative Image

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, a Class IX student, B Sathwik, was left with severe injuries after allegedly being thrashed by his chemistry teacher, Ruben. The horrifying incident occurred on Friday evening when Sathwik, a student at a private school in Currency Nagar, faced indiscriminate beating with a stick and belt for failing to complete his homework, according to news meter reports.

Parents demand justice

The incident came to light on Saturday when the Patamata Police received information about Sathwik's ordeal. Bruised and traumatized, the student narrated the incident to his parents, who took to the streets in front of the school on Saturday, demanding swift and stringent action against both the accused teacher, Ruben, and the school's management for allowing corporal punishment.

Ruben, a recent addition to the school as a chemistry teacher and a BTech engineering graduate, is now facing legal consequences for his actions. Despite the severity of the incident, the school management reportedly took no immediate action against the accused teacher, prompting the aggrieved parents to approach the Patamata Police seeking justice.

Investigation Underway

"The teacher Ruben is booked, and further investigation is underway," stated a police spokesperson. This incident follows a similar case in January 2023, where Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 terminated the services of a contract teacher, L Bhagya Veni, for corporal punishment. Veni allegedly inflicted physical harm on a Class VIII student, leading to the termination of her contract.

While the overall incidence of corporal punishment has seen a decline in the state, isolated cases like these continue to surface.