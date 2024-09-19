Video: School Warden Brutally Beaten For Texting 'I Love You' To Class 9 Student In Telangana's Mahabubabad

In a shocking incident, a warden was brutally beaten by a group after he allegedly texted 'I love you' to a Class 9 girl student in Telangana's Mahabubabad district.

According to reports, a girl student from a village in Mahabubabad mandal, studying in 9th grade at Gade Rukma Reddy Memorial High School, was harassed by a young warden of the school.

The girl, who stays in the school hostel, went home for a three-day holiday recently. According to Sakshi.com, the student sent a message saying "Hi" to the warden, Abraham, on his mobile phone while she was at home. After this, the two had a conversation through text messages, during which the warden sent her a message saying "I love you."

Shocked by the warden's actions, the student informed her father about the incident. Subsequently, the student's family lodged a complaint with the school management on Wednesday, demanding his immediate removal.

When the warden was spotted on the school premises, the student's parents and relatives confronted and beat him. They demanded action be taken against the warden and insisted on his removal from the school.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media showing more than a dozen men assaulting the warden within the school premises.

In a similar incident, a 36-year-old teacher was dragged onto the road, stripped and beaten by a mob on Wednesday morning after it emerged that he molested a 13-year-old girl at a coaching centre in Virar, a coastal city near Mumbai in August this year. Later the mob, which included the parents of the girl, handed over the teacher to the police.