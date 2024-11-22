VIDEO: Principal, Teacher Enters School Drunk; Creates Ruckus Leading To Their Arrest In Bihar

The incident took place earlier this week in Bihar's Nalanda region. | X / Live Cities

Bihar: A principal and a teacher was arrested in Bihar after they were found to be intoxicated during the school hours. The incident took place earlier this week in Bihar's Nalanda region.

The principal, Nagendra Prasad and the teacher, Subodh Kumar was acting oddly in the schools which raised suspicions amongst the villagers, reported NDTV. The teacher was hired on a contractual basis.

According to NDTV, the police officers said that a group of villagers found them in an inebriated manner - behaving unprofessionally and strangely - after which the locals tried confronting them. However, this did not sit well with the duo who in turn mistreated them after which the cops were called.

However, things took an even more ironic turn when the villagers also accused one of the police officers who came to arrest them to be drunk as well. This situation led to a brief fight after which the officer was sent back to the police station.

A video of the said incident has now also gone viral on social media wherein we can see the cops taking the arrested teacher and principal. The duo appears to be an inebriated state. The video also shows the students taking the name of the duo after asked, 'who all drinks alcohol in this school?'

After Prasad and Kumar were taken into custody, the police verified that they were intoxicated. According to the police, they have also been suspended from the school, reported NDTV.