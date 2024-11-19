Top 7 Most Expensive Boarding Schools of India

By: Megha Chowdhury_ | November 19, 2024
Boarding schools are residential educational institutions where students live on campus during the academic year. It often provide a mix of facilities such as dormitories, dining halls, sports complexes, libraries, and recreational areas.
Established in 1935, The Doon School is one of India's finest schools, pulsating with a strong intellectual heartbeat located in Dehradun. It is known as the "Eton of India," this prestigious all-boys school offers world-class academics. Fees: ₹10-12 lakh per annum (approx.)
Welham Girls’ School Dehradun is a Senior Secondary School in Dehradun. Which is affiliated with the CISCE. The school is an all-girls boarding school with classes from 6th to 12th. Welham Girls’ School first opened its doors in 1957. Fees: ₹7-10 lakh per annum (approx.)
Mayo College, is a boys-only private boarding school in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. It was founded in 1875 by the 6th Earl of Mayo. Known for its sprawling campus and emphasis on all-round development. Fees: ₹7-9 lakh per annum (approx.)
Founded in 1854, Woodstock School is India's leading international boarding school, located in the foothills of the Himalayas. An international boarding school offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, it attracts students globally with its scenic campus and strong academic focus. Fees: ₹16-20 lakh per annum (approx.)
The Scindia School is a private boarding school for boys, established in 1897, and situated in the historic Gwalior Fort, in the city of Gwalior. It was originally started exclusively for royals and nobles of Indian princely states, particularly the Marathas, though now it is available to every class. Fees: ₹10-12 lakh per annum (approx.)
Bishop Cotton School is a private boarding school for boys aged 8-18 years old in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the oldest boarding schools for boys in Asia, having been founded on 28 July 1859 by Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton. Fees (Approximate): The annual fees for Bishop Cotton School are typically in the range of ₹6-9 lakh per annum
