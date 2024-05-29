 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Inspires Graduates At BIMTECH’s 36th Convocation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Inspires Graduates At BIMTECH’s 36th Convocation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Inspires Graduates At BIMTECH’s 36th Convocation

The event witnessed the graduation of 478 students.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) held its 36th Annual Convocation on 6th May 2024 at Jaypee Greens Sports Complex, Greater Noida. The ceremony was attended by the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The event witnessed the graduation of 478 students.

Inspiring the students, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar shared, “It is a great pleasure for me to be present here at the 36th Convocation of BIMTECH. I'm proud of the Women Reservation Bill we passed, and I'm seeing more women leading institutions. Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson of BIMTECH, is a true example of giving back to society, hence, I invite your faculty and your students to visit new building of parliament and we'll have the occasion to interact there also”.

Read Also
UK Govt Maintains Graduate Visa Route & Announces New Compliance & Financial Standards For...
article-image

He further advised the graduates, "As you graduate, remember to nurture economic nationalism and promote value addition in India. You are the future leaders driving economic, technological, and social progress. Embrace change, be persistent, and never fear failure. Congratulations and best wishes to all of you."

The event was also attended by the Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Smt. Jayashree Mohta and Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH.

Rajib said, “embark on your professional journeys with passion and embrace your uniqueness. I extend my heartiest wishes to all our graduates for their future endeavors.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad University Ranked Among Top Global Universities For Affordable, Quality Education Globally

Hyderabad University Ranked Among Top Global Universities For Affordable, Quality Education Globally

Sydney Scholars India Scholarship 2024: Applications Closing Soon, Apply Now

Sydney Scholars India Scholarship 2024: Applications Closing Soon, Apply Now

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Results OUT, 93.03% Students Pass The Exams

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Results OUT, 93.03% Students Pass The Exams

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Inspires Graduates At BIMTECH’s 36th Convocation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Inspires Graduates At BIMTECH’s 36th Convocation

Education Department Withholds Salaries Of Teachers Due To 'Bed Performance' In Bihar's Jamui

Education Department Withholds Salaries Of Teachers Due To 'Bed Performance' In Bihar's Jamui