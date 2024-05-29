Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Inspires Graduates At BIMTECH’s 36th Convocation

New Delhi: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) held its 36th Annual Convocation on 6th May 2024 at Jaypee Greens Sports Complex, Greater Noida. The ceremony was attended by the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The event witnessed the graduation of 478 students.

Inspiring the students, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar shared, “It is a great pleasure for me to be present here at the 36th Convocation of BIMTECH. I'm proud of the Women Reservation Bill we passed, and I'm seeing more women leading institutions. Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson of BIMTECH, is a true example of giving back to society, hence, I invite your faculty and your students to visit new building of parliament and we'll have the occasion to interact there also”.

He further advised the graduates, "As you graduate, remember to nurture economic nationalism and promote value addition in India. You are the future leaders driving economic, technological, and social progress. Embrace change, be persistent, and never fear failure. Congratulations and best wishes to all of you."

The event was also attended by the Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Smt. Jayashree Mohta and Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH.

Rajib said, “embark on your professional journeys with passion and embrace your uniqueness. I extend my heartiest wishes to all our graduates for their future endeavors.”