Valour Story of 16 YO National Bravery Awardee Ejaz Nadaf Included in Maha School Textbook

Ejaz Nadaf’s story of valour, who also received the "National Bravery Award" in 2018 is now included in the 6th grade Urdu textbook at Bal Bharti in Taluka Ardhapur. This textbook cites Ejaz Nadaf's deed of saving two drowning girls from a river at the age of 16 in his village, Pardi in 2017.

KB Patil, Chief of Maharashtra Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research at Bal Bharti told The Free Press Journal, “For different age groups different values are inculcated in students’ syllabus by an expert committee formed at Bal Bharti. Having included a recent act of bravery is a source of inspiration to the young minds.”

On April 30, 2017, Ejaz, a class 10 student then, was on his way to work at a farm when he saw a crowd gathered near a river. On enquiring, he was told four women were drowning.

Ejaz said “ I jumped in panic as my mother and sister too would go to that river to wash clothes. However, they were not my family. I first rescued two of the four and sent them to a hospital. I then went back in and brought back the rest two but they had succumbed.”

He was given the "National Child Bravery" award by Prime Minister and then President Ramnath Kovind on January 26, 2018. In all of Maharashtra, Ejaz Nadaf, was the only one to receive this coveted honour in 2018.

After finishing grade 10 at Rajabai High School in Pardi, he was forced to work as a labourer in his village due to his family's financial situation. He completed his grade 12 and was soon adopted by the Chairman of Shaheen Group of Institutes, Dr Abdul Quawi. Where he is pursuing his BA in Political Science and History while also coaching for UPSC.

Afra Naaz, Principal Shaheen Degree College in Bhid, Karnataka said, “Ejaz’s kindness reflects in his relationship with his fellow classmates. Our chairman promised to pay for his degree going forward, as well as for the foreseeable future.”

