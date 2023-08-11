Uttarakhand To Introduce MBBS Courses In Hindi In Medical Colleges; Second State After MP

Uttarakhand To Introduce MBBS Courses In Hindi | FP Photo (representational Pic)

Dehradun: After Madhya Pradesh introduced the MBBS courses in Hindi, Uttarakhand Government following the same pattern will begin the MBBS courses in Hindi as well in the state's medical colleges this month. The news was confirmed by the Minister of Health and Education, Dhan Singh Rawat here on Friday. He said Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country to do so. Rawat said that Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to formally launch the MBBS courses in Hindi in Uttarakhand's medical colleges before the end of August.

He added that the syllabus for the courses in Hindi was prepared by a state government-appointed committee of expert doctors, who studied the Madhya Pradesh model before finalising it for medical colleges of Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand minister said the syllabus was submitted by an expert panel to the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna University of Medical Education, which has also completed all formalities for its introduction.

It will be a big gift for the students who have had Hindi as their medium of education, he added.

Rawat had gone to Delhi to invite the Union health minister to formally launch the MBBS courses in Hindi in Uttarakhand and attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a satellite centre of AIIMS, Rishikesh, in Udham Singh Nagar.

Read Also 11 MBBS Students Of Karnataka Medical College Suspended Over Instagram Reel That Demeans Nurses

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)