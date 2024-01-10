Uttarakhand Schools Introduce 'Bag-Free' Days To Lighten Student Load | Representational image

Uttarakhand schools have chosen to implement ten "bag-free" days during each academic session in an effort to lessen the amount of books that children are required to carry around. The decision will be put into effect in every school in the state. On the final Saturday of every month, students in grades 6 through 12 are expected to observe the bag-free day in all upper primary and secondary schools.

These days are known as "Pratibha Diwas" in Uttarakhand's primary schools, where the programme is currently in operation. Students participate in activities of their choice on this day.

In accordance with NEP 2020

The new National Education Policy, 2020 is in accordance with the initiative's introduction. The bag-free days will be implemented beginning in April with the next academic session.

State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, "The decision has been taken for the all-round development of school children so that apart from their studies they can also upgrade their special skills for which they have an inborn talent."

On "bag-free" days, students will be expected to participate in a variety of activities based on their aptitude and areas of interest, according to news agency PTI. During this time, the students will work on projects related to soil management, machine learning, calligraphy, pottery, woodworking, health education, communication skills, conservation of the environment, welding, casting, stitching, and robotics.