 Uttarakhand Paper Leak Racket: 2 Arrested For Demanding ₹12-15 Lakh From Job Aspirants
Uttarakhand Paper Leak Racket: 2 Arrested For Demanding ₹12-15 Lakh From Job Aspirants

A paper leak mastermind and his associate have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 12-15 lakh from a group of students in exchange for helping them clear a recruitment examination to be held for a government job in Uttarakhand, police said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Uttarakhand Paper Leak Racket: 2 Arrested For Demanding ₹12-15 Lakh From Job Aspirants

Dehradun: A paper leak mastermind and his associate have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 12-15 lakh from a group of students in exchange for helping them clear a recruitment examination to be held for a government job in Uttarakhand, police said.

SSP (STF) Navneet Singh Bhullar's Statement

"We received information that some students had been contacted by some persons promising to help them clear the examination. Police and the STF investigated the matter and found that a man, identified as Pankaj Gaur, contacted six students and demanded Rs 12-15 lakh from them in exchange for ensuring their success in the exam," SSP (STF) Navneet Singh Bhullar said on Saturday.

During interrogation, Gaur revealed that he was in touch with Hakam Singh, the mastermind of the paper leak racket, the SSP said.

A case was registered against the duo at the Patel Nagar police station and both Gaur and Singh were arrested, Bhullar said.

Police are also in possession of an audio recording in which the accused can be heard asking for Rs 15 lakh from a candidate.

The examination for which the money was demanded by the accused is to be held on Sunday.

"Ever since a strict anti-cheating law was introduced in the state, the police, STF, and intelligence units remain active whenever recruitment exams are held.

"The arrests were made only after verification of all the details. It was found that the accused used to demand money from candidates, promising to help them pass exams," Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

