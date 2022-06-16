Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Ever RTE Admission Rate In 2022-23

ANI

Uttar Pradesh saw a total of 1.24 lakh allotments as the RTE admissions for the academic session 2022-23 came to a close, the biggest number in a decade. Around 99,000 pupils were enrolled in private schools last year. 4.6 lakh RTE seats have been identified in roughly 40,000 schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Children from economically disadvantaged sections and groups are accepted to accredited unaided private schools against 25% of the total capacity of their entry-level classes, either pre-primary or Class 1, under the RTE Act.

Admissions to the RTE program took place in three stages. According to Samina Bano, who heads the RightWalk Foundation, which is the basic education department's project management unit for RTE admissions, there has been a massive increase in the number of applications since a dedicated RTE portal was launched in 2017 when 28,000 RTE admissions were made in private schools.

"Technology has definitely helped us in scaling RTE admissions across the state besides ensuring transparency and curbing potential corruption. Since it is a random lottery, there is no human interference," she added

