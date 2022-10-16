e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: Python found inside school bus in Raebareli, rescued; watch video

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the video shows Python being rescued from a school bus. | Twitter.
Lucknow: A python was found and rescued inside a school bus in Raebareli area of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Videos emerging on social media show a man pulling a python from the bottom of the school bus as the vehicle stands parked.

In a 27-second video, a man can be seen pulling the snake with the help of a rope.

article-image

One Twitter user, Gurmeet Singh IIS, shared the tweet and captioned it saying the snake was stuck in the engine of the bus. “After hard work the team of the department pulled out,” he tweeted.

Another user while tweeting the video of the same wrote, "A python rescued from a school bus in Rai Bareli, UP."

