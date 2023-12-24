Uttar Pradesh Police Plans Massive Recruitment Drive For 62,000 Positions, Emphasizing Inclusivity And Diversity

Representative Image |

The Uttar Pradesh Police is preparing for large-scale recruitment efforts to occupy 62,000 openings in roles like constable, SI, jail warder, radio operator, clerical cadre, computer operator, and computer programmer. The recruitment plan includes a significant allocation of positions for female candidates, in line with the Chief Minister's mandate of 20 percent reservation for women in police recruitment, totaling approximately 12,000 positions.

When evaluating relaxation criteria for female candidates, various factors are taken into account.

Height Relaxation: Women belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Scheduled Castes (SC) must have a minimum height of 152 centimeters. However, Scheduled Caste women are required to have a minimum height of 147 cm. As for men, the minimum height requirement is 168 cm for UR, OBC, and SC, and 160 cm for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Weight Requirement: Female applicants must weigh at least 40kg to be eligible. Those weighing less than this are not eligible to apply.

Physical Endurance: Female applicants for UP Police constable positions must complete a 2.4-kilometer run in 14 minutes, while male applicants are required to cover a distance of 4.8 kilometers in 25 minutes during the recruitment process.

The age requirement for female applicants for UP Police recruitment is between 18 and 25 years. However, female candidates from OBC, SC, or ST categories have an extended age limit, allowing them to apply up to the age of 31.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates applying for the role of Sub Inspector must possess a bachelor's degree, whereas those applying for constable positions need to have at least completed 12th grade.

Application Fee:

Applicants vying for UP Police Recruitment must remit an application charge of Rs. 400 for General/OBC groups. The payment can be completed via online channels such as Net Banking, debit cards, or credit cards. Notably, individuals belonging to the SC and ST categories are not required to pay the application fee.

Salary:

The salary of UP Police Constables ranges from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 45,000 per month, as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines set by the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board for 2023. The recruitment efforts, along with reservations and relaxations, are aimed at promoting inclusivity and diversity within the Uttar Pradesh Police force.