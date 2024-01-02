Uttar Pradesh Makes CCTV Cameras Mandatory In School Vans For Child Safety | File Image (Representational Pic)

The UP government has announced that installing CCTV cameras in school vans would henceforth be required. The security of the children has been considered before making this decision. The managers of the schools and the owners of the vehicles will be in charge of making sure the vans have CCTV or not.

According to a notification released by L Venkateshwarlu, principal secretary for transportation, the provision would take effect three months following the date of publication.

Provision was already present

According to a senior transportation official, the CCTV cameras had previously been put in several school vehicles and the provision was already present in the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules.

He told IANS, "The notification has now set a deadline for installing CCTV cameras in all state-owned school vans."

All public transportation vehicles will have these cameras placed after the planned centralised vehicle position tracking centre was operational, the official stated.

The cars are not allowed to have multi-tone or pressure horns, alarm bells, or emergency sirens installed. An attendant, a GPS tracker, and a fire extinguisher are required for the vehicles, as per TOI report.

According to the directive, vans and buses must be painted yellow and must have the words "School Bus" inscribed on both the front and back sides.

Company signed to handle tracking of vehicles

A commercial company has already been chosen by the transportation department to handle the state's Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS) installation, IANS reported.

In order to track and monitor cars in accordance with the framework, the agency is authorized to implement, integrate, test, and operationalize the vehicle tracking platform.

With the exception of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and e-rickshaws, the project aims to equip all public transportation vehicles with vehicle location monitoring devices. An integrated control and command system will follow the whereabouts of each of these vehicles in real time