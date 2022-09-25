e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow police arrest class 12 student who shot principal

The teenager fired at Principal Ram Singh Verma on the Sitapur campus after receiving a punishment for being unruly

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash

Lucknow: On Sunday, the Class 12 student who had shot his principal in Sitapur was arrested in Lucknow.  He was also found with the country-made pistol that he used to shoot the principal. 

Ravi Shankar Prasad, the circle officer for Mehmoodabad, reported that the student had been detained in Lucknow and was being sent to Sitapur.

The teenager fired at Ram Singh Verma on the Sitapur campus on Saturday after receiving a punishment for being unruly.  The event happened at Adarsh Inter College in the vicinity of Sadarpur Police Station.

The principal was shot once in the stomach and taken to the neighbourhood Community Health Center before being transferred to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Center in Lucknow.

The doctors said bullet did not damage any of the vital organs and was taken out from the principal's body.

