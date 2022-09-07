Uttar Pradesh: Jamiat slams Yogi govt's survey of Madrassas

Jamiat representatives | PTI

Lucknow: According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Uttar Pradesh government's proposal to audit the state's unrecognised madrassas is a malicious ploy to denigrate the institutions.

The Muslim organisation vowed to safeguard the madrassas at all costs in a statement. The Jamiat established a helpline for the institutions and established a committee to handle any issues that might arise as a result of the Yogi Adityanath government's decision at a gathering of all madrassa rectors in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recently the Press Trust of India reported that the Uttar Pradesh government will survey unrecognised madrassas to collect information concerning the number of teachers, curriculum, and other facilities.

According to Danish Azad Ansari, the state minister for minority affairs in Uttar Pradesh, the survey will be carried out to ensure fundamental amenities are provided to madrassa children to meet the standards set forth by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

The Jamiat, however, declared on Tuesday that the rules and laws governing the madrassa system needed to be updated. The rectors adopted a proposal to fix legal issues with the madrassas' internal operating procedures and to establish a helpline to help the institutions with paperwork.

Since the police intensified their operations against alleged modules of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, a banned terror organisation based in Bangladesh that is said to have ties to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, or AQIS, three madrassas in Assam, another state governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were destroyed last month.

Last month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that "jihadi individuals" had hidden as imams and infiltrated madrassas.

Read Also UP: TET to be made mandatory for recruitment of teachers in madrassas