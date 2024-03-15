Uttar Pradesh Announces Vacancies for Anganwadi Posts, Apply Now for 23,000 Posts

Representative Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an official application for Anganwadi positions, offering over 20,000 vacancies across various districts in the state. The registration process commenced on March 13 and interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website at balvikasup.gov.in.

Let's delve into the details of the vacancies, eligibility requirements, selection process, and the application procedure before the looming deadline.

Vacancy Details:

The official notification reveals a total of 23,753 posts to be filled across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh. From Agra to Shamli, and several others in between, these vacancies span a wide geographical range within the state.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates interested in Anganwadi worker and helper positions must be aged between 18 to 35 years, while those aspiring for the role of Anganwadi supervisor should fall within the age bracket of 18 to 45 years. Additionally, there are provisions for age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

In terms of educational qualifications, applicants with a minimum of Class 5th qualification can apply for worker or helper positions, whereas a 12th pass is required for the supervisor position. Moreover, candidates applying for the job must be residents of the concerned village, ward, or nyaya panchayat from where they are seeking employment.

Application Process:

Candidates can apply for the vacancies by following these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website at balvikasup.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the 'Apply Online' tab on the homepage.

3. Fill out the application form with accurate details.

4. Upload necessary documents as per the specified guidelines.

5. Review the provided information and click 'Submit'.

6. Download the confirmation page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Selection Process:

The selection process for Anganwadi posts involves three primary stages:

1. Merit List Stage: Candidates are selected based on their merit list, considering the marks obtained in the Class 12th examination.

2. Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates undergo cross-verification of their submitted documents.

3. Medical Examination: A medical examination is conducted to ensure candidates meet the health criteria for the respective positions.

With the registration deadline approaching, eligible candidates are encouraged to seize this opportunity and submit their applications promptly.