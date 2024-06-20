US: Lousiana Orders For Ten Commandments Display In Schools

wfaa.com

Louisiana has made history as the first state to mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom, a move that is drawing both applause and criticism.

According to India Today reports, this new legislation, signed into law by Republican Governor Jeff Landry, requires that the Ten Commandments be prominently displayed in “large, easily readable font” in all public classrooms, ranging from kindergarten to state-funded universities.

Importance and significance of Ten Commandments

The law's supporters contend that the Ten Commandments are fundamental to both state and federal governance and have historical relevance. The law stipulates that the Ten Commandments must be displayed in poster format and be accompanied by a four-paragraph "context statement" that describes their historical significance in American public education. The funding for these displays, which must be installed by the beginning of 2025, will come from donations rather than governmental money.

However, opponents have raised serious constitutional concerns and have pledged to challenge the law in court. Civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom from Religion Foundation, argue that the law violates the establishment clause of the US Constitution, which prohibits the government from making any law respecting the establishment of religion. These groups contend that the law not only breaches constitutional principles but also risks alienating students of different faiths or beliefs, potentially impeding their educational experience.

Legal and constitutional challenges

The debate concerning the Ten Commandments' exhibition in public schools is not new. Similar regulations in other states have been challenged in court, as India Today reports. In 1980, the US Supreme Court declared that a related Kentucky legislation was unconstitutional. The GOP-dominated Legislature and the state's conservative leadership, led by Governor Landry, have successfully pushed this legislation through in defiance of previous legal precedents.

The new law also allows for the optional display of other historical documents, such as the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence, and the Northwest Ordinance, although these are not mandated like the Ten Commandments.