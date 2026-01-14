CPI Protests Andhra Pradesh Government's PPP Policy On Medical Colleges | File Pic (Representative Image)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): CPI leaders staged a protest on Wednesday against the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy for medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

The demonstration was organised by CPI State Secretary G Eswarayya, CPI City Secretary G Koteswara Rao, and other party leaders, during which Government Orders (GOs) Nos. 847 and 590 were set on fire symbolically.

Eswarayya highlighted that the YSRCP government had previously introduced GOs No. 107 and 108 on the privatisation of medical colleges, which were opposed by TDP leaders.

He said the new orders, GOs No. 847 and 590, implement the PPP policy, which the party views as detrimental to students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minority communities who cannot afford medical education.

Speaking to the reporters, Eswarayya said, "Earlier, the YSRCP Government released GO No 107 and 108, on Privatisation of Medical Colleges, but the TDP leaders fought against the same, with GO No. 847 and 590, the PPP policy is carried out. We oppose the decision of the Government, which is harmful for the SC, ST, and minorities, who cannot afford medical education, and the Government Medical Hospital also charges for the treatment of poor people in the State of Andhra Pradesh."

On January 12, YSR Congress Party leaders Vellampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu demanded the immediate cancellation of GO No.15, stating that it was deliberately brought to facilitate the plunder of temple lands worth thousands of crores under the pretext of leasing them to religious institutions.

They stated that the government has no respect for God or Hindu traditions and is interested only in temple assets, asserting that Hindu dharma is being systematically undermined under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's rule.

They said devotees are losing faith and footfall is declining due to the repeated incidents, and demanded a special law to protect archakas, who are increasingly facing attacks, threats, and humiliation.

