US: Harvard University Welcomes Two New Members To Its Governing Body, Find Details Here!

Harvard University |

Harvard University has revealed that Kenneth C. Frazier, J.D. ’78, and Joseph Y. Bae ’94 will be joining the Harvard Corporation, the university's governing body. A press release by the said university stated that both individuals will bring their extensive experience and commitment to the university community.

About Kenneth Frazier

Kenneth Frazier is a highly regarded figure in the legal and business sectors. He has held prominent positions such as chairman, CEO, and general counsel at Merck & Co., a global pharmaceutical giant. Frazier is recognized for his efforts in promoting economic diversity and equal opportunities.

He is additionally a co-creator of OneTen, a charitable organization dedicated to generating employment prospects for individuals who do not hold a four-year degree, specifically targeting Black Americans.

About Joseph Bae

Joseph Bae is an expert in finance with extensive international experience. As the co-CEO of KKR, a global investment firm, Bae has played a significant role in the company's growth and expansion.

He is also strongly dedicated to serving the community and has been engaged with a variety of cultural and nonprofit groups.

Kenneth Frazier and Joseph Bae. | Image Credit - Harvard University

Read Also US F-1 Student Visa Holders Can Now Work for Startups

Both Frazier and Bae were chosen as Harvard College Fellows by the Corporation, with the endorsement of the Board of Overseers. Frazier will commence his role on February 7, filling a current vacancy, while Bae will take over on July 1, replacing Paul J. Finnegan.

In their new positions, Frazier and Bae will support Harvard's commitment to academic achievement and liberty.

(The above data is obtained from a press release published by the university)