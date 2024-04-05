US Extends Work Permits For Immigrants, Enhances Stability

US Citizenship and Immigration Services | File

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a significant development aimed at facilitating access to work permits for immigrants. A temporary final rule (TFR) has been introduced to extend the validity of certain employment authorization documents (EADs) from the usual 180 days to 540 days. This move, part of ongoing efforts to modernise immigration processes, aims to ensure that work-authorised noncitizens can maintain their employment status without interruption while awaiting USCIS decisions on EAD renewal applications, according to Economic Times reports.

Over the past year, there have been notable improvements in EAD processing times, a trend that the USCIS intends to sustain with this decision. By extending the validity period of EADs, the agency hopes to provide continuity for both immigrants and US employers, contributing to the Biden Administration's goal of integrating work-authorised individuals into the labour force and supporting local economies.

USCIS plan for the employee

As reported by the Economic Times, in a statement, USCIS Director Ur M Jaddou emphasised the agency's commitment to enhancing work access for eligible individuals. The temporary extension to 540 days is designed to prevent employment authorization lapses while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explores long-term solutions through public input and strategic planning.

The extension is particularly beneficial for asylum seekers and foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, providing them with greater stability in their employment situations. USCIS estimates suggest that up to 800,000 immigrants were at risk of losing their jobs and work permits without this regulatory change.

Effects of this change

This latest move forms part of broader efforts to restore USCIS processing capacity, which was significantly affected during the previous administration. The Biden administration had previously extended EAD validity to 540 days in 2022 and has now reinstated this extension to support immigrant communities and streamline immigration processes.

The extension encompasses all immigrant categories covered by the previous extension in 2022, providing relief to a diverse range of individuals navigating the US immigration system.