US Education Expert Decodes All You Need To Know About Studying Applied Biological Sciences In US

Are you passionate about science and using the knowledge of science to make a positive impact in the world? If so, applied biology might be the field for you for your future studies. From fighting infectious diseases to developing sustainable agriculture, the field of applied biological sciences offers a diverse range of opportunities for students in academia as well as in industry.

If you are considering pursuing a degree in this dynamic field, you will be joining a community of researchers, innovators, and problem-solvers who are working to solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

Whether you are interested in genetic engineering, environmental conservation, or medical research, there has never been a better time to explore the opportunities that applied biological sciences have to offer.

What is Applied Biological Sciences?

Let us first understand what the term “applied biological sciences” means and the difference between biological sciences and applied biological science. Biological science and applied biological science are related fields, but they differ in their approach and focus.

Biological science is the study of living organisms and their interactions with each other and their environment. It includes a wide range of subjects, such as genetics, ecology, microbiology, and physiology.

On the other hand, applied biological science is the use of knowledge gained from biological science to solve practical problems and develop technologies. Applied biology involves the application of biological concepts and theories to real-world situations and aims to address issues related to health, agriculture, biotechnology, and the environment.

As a branch of biology that uses scientific knowledge to solve practical problems, applied biology is an interdisciplinary field that draws on concepts from biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics to address real-world issues.

Applied biology is not new. Ancient civilizations used applied biology in daily life to develop practices such as agriculture and food preservation based on a fundamental understanding of biological principles.

For example, ancient Greeks used natural remedies derived from plants and animals to treat a variety of ailments. Similarly, ancient Chinese farmers used crop rotation techniques to maintain soil fertility and reduce the spread of plant diseases.

Ancient civilizations also used biological principles in the production of goods and materials. For instance, the ancient Egyptians used biologically derived materials such as papyrus to make paper, while the ancient Chinese used silk derived from the cocoons of silkworms to make textiles.

As a formalized academic field, applied biological sciences emerged in the 20th century with the development of modern technologies and has been growing and evolving over the past century. Today, applied biology is used in healthcare, agriculture, food production, and environmental management to develop new drugs, increase crop yields, and monitor pollution levels. As technology advances, it is likely that the applications of applied biology will continue to expand, making it an important field for the future.

Modern science has witnessed many significant contributions by scientists who have used applied biology for the betterment of society. Dr. David Baltimore, a biologist at the California Institute of Technology, for example, made important contributions to the fields of virology and immunology, including the discovery of reverse transcriptase, and Dr. Rakesh Jain, a professor at Harvard Medical School, contributed to the development of new therapies to target and treat cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

The list of researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers who have made significant contributions in the field of applied biological science is long, and you too can study and contribute to this exciting branch of science.

But how do you study Applied Biology in the United States?

You can pursue a program in the field of applied biological science at both the undergraduate (Bachelor’s) or graduate (Master’s and Ph.D.) levels. There are over 4,000+ accredited U.S. universities and colleges, each with unique programmatic offerings of undergraduate majors and graduate degree programs.

It is critical that you start your application process early in order to develop a competitive application. University websites will provide you with authentic information needed to understand what majors are offered under the umbrella of applied biological sciences. Prospective applicants should carefully research the program, courses, flexibility in course choice, research opportunities for incoming students, faculty research, research facilities and technology centers, and of course, campus life and student clubs available at each university.

For example, the Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies at the University of Arkansas develops and applies geospatial technologies to address a variety of research questions related to agriculture, natural resources, and public health.

On the other hand, the University of Vermont's Complex Systems Center conducts research in a variety of areas, including ecology, evolutionary biology, and epidemiology using computational modeling and other techniques. The Center for Systems and Synthetic Biology at the University of Texas at Austin is focused on developing a quantitative understanding of biological systems and using this knowledge to engineer new biological systems and functions for applications in biotechnology and medicine. These are just a few examples from among the 4,000+ universities and colleges in the United States.

Students can also check for specific information on U.S. university websites about field-related opportunities outside of class, such as whether the university organizes a symposium each year where undergraduate students can present their research, or whether the university (or department) provides small grants for graduate students to travel to present their work at national conferences.

Students should research universities that are the right fit for them by searching for universities that will provide them the skills and knowledge they require to be successful in their chosen careers.

For more information about studying in the United States, please visit the EducationUSA website (https://educationusa.state.gov)

The author is EducationUSA Adviser at United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Mumbai.

