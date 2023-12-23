U.S. Consulate Responds To Deportation Of 28 Indian Students

Representative Image

In a surprising revelation, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that a total of 28 Indian students were deported from the United States to India in the year 2023. This disclosure came in response to questions raised by Pratima Mondal and Prof. Sougata Ray, members of the Trinamool Congress, seeking clarity on the status of Indian students facing deportation from the USA.

Deportation Concerns

"According to information available with the Ministry, 28 Indian students were deported from the USA to India in 2023. State-wise data regarding Indian students deported from the USA is not available," Muraleedharan stated.

Expressing concerns over these incidents, Muraleedharan disclosed that the Indian government has already communicated its apprehensions to the U.S. authorities. He emphasized the importance of ensuring fairness in the treatment of Indian students with valid student visas.

"Whenever such issues/instances come to the attention of our Embassy/Consulates in the USA, they also provide consular assistance to the Indian students," Muraleedharan added.

Consulate Responds

In an exclusive discussion with The Free Press Journal, the Consulate General of the United States – Mumbai, India, responded to the incident. Greg Pardo, Spokesperson for the Consulate, acknowledged their awareness of the reports and concerns raised by the Indian government.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection processes all individuals pursuant to immigration laws and reviews all available evidence at the time of application for admission to make a determination of admissibility at the port of entry," Greg Pardo explained.

He clarified that, in all cases, the burden of proof rests with the applicant to demonstrate admissibility. Furthermore, he emphasized the confidentiality of individual visa records under U.S. law, preventing the disclosure of specific details regarding the affected students.

As diplomatic discussions continue between the Indian government and U.S. authorities, the incident raises questions about the criteria and processes leading to the deportation of these students, with both nations working towards a resolution that ensures fairness and adherence to immigration laws.