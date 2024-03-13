UPSC Reveals Scores Of Non-Qualified Candidates For CDS-I 2023; Direct Link Here |

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the scores and additional information of candidates who did not qualify for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) – I, 2023. This move is in line with the Indian government's commitment to transparency and aims to establish a clear database to assist prospective employers in identifying qualified candidates.

Suggested paraphrase: Candidates who do not meet the qualifications can check their CDS-I scores by visiting the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Direct link here.

"In keeping with the decision of the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training) on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission issued a Disclosure Scheme for disclosing the scores and other details of the non-qualified willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of an Examination (SSB Interview), through its website," a notice on the official website reads.

The results for the courses at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA) were officially announced on October 27, 2023. The announcement for the OTA (Men & Women) course results was made on January 24, 2024.

The scores for IMA, INA, and AFA will be based on a maximum of 600 marks, whereas OTA candidates will be scored out of 400 marks. It is important to mention that this information will be available for a year starting from the date it is made public.