UPSC result 2021: Omkar Pawar from Maharashtra's Satara, hopes for an IAS post this year

Omkar Pawar from Maharashtra's Satara, hopes for an IAS post this year

Mumbai: Omkar Madhukar Pawar of Sanapane, a small village near Mahabaleshwar, has ranked 194th in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021. UPSC civil service exam results were declared today, May 30.



Omkar has been taking the UPSC exam since completing his engineering degree. He began appearing for UPSC in 2015 and has since been selected to three positions. In 2018, he was selected as assistant commander in the Central Armed Forces, and in 2020, he secured an IPS post. "Hopefully, I will get an IAS post this year," he remarked.



"I am overjoyed that this is the year I have a good ranking and have surpassed my previous year's ranking. I was selected for the IPS selection last year and secured 454 rank. This year, my goal was to put in more effort and improve my ranking," he stated.



He completed all of his preparation in his hometown in Pune, and he has worked diligently to better his performance this year. "I studied at home and focused on the areas where I did well last year, where I could work hard, and how I could strengthen my weak points, and here I was able to secure this position this year."



Omkar, who is from a small Maharashtra town, wants to encourage all hopefuls by saying, "It doesn't matter if you're from a small town. All you need to do is believe in yourself and never doubt your abilities."



"We give exams, although there is inconsistency from time to time. We need to ensure a balance between studies and personal life. You can't study all day; you need to schedule time for yourself. I had planned a schedule in which I would play cricket while also balancing my academic responsibilities," he added.